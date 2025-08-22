Chelsea come from behind to thrash West Ham

West Ham 1 Paquetá (6′)

Chelsea 5 Joao Pedro (15′)

Neto (23′)

Fernandez (34′)

Caicedo (54′)

Chalobah (58′)



Brazilian duo Estavao and Joao Pedro glimmered as Chelsea recovered from an awful start to destroy West Ham at the London Stadium.

Joao Pedro nodded home to level following Lucas Paqueta’s strike for the hosts and Pedro Neto’s assured sidefoot volley made it 2-1.

With Chelsea in complete control, teenager Estavao – a late starter following an injury to Cole Palmer in the warm-up- stylishly teed up the third for Enzo Fernandez.

The match was no longer a contest by the hour mark, Moises Caicedo and Trevor Chalobah both striking coolly from close range.

The manner of victory – and even any sort of win – had looked in serious doubt early on, with sloppy passing, ponderous midfield play and casual defending rife.

But, Chelsea’s attacking quality was too much for the Hammers, who were a shambles for the majority of a one-sided match.

A lively start saw West Ham lead when the Blues defence backed off and allowed Paqueta time and space to stride forward and crash in a fierce shot from the left that Robert Sanchez flailed at with his wrong arm.

However, Marc Cucurella’s front-post flick-on from a corner enabled Joao Pedro to nod the ball home from close range for a simple equaliser.

And moments after the home side had a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review, Enzo Maresca’s side went ahead – and also went on to completely dominate.

Neto’s cross from the left eluded everyone but Chelsea’s high press saw Chalobah regain possession and work the ball to Joao Pedro whose cross was blasted home first time by Neto.

Enzo should have made it 4-1 from a Neto cut-back within five minutes of the restart as Chelsea poured forward relentlessly.

But the fourth goal soon arrived anyway, Caicedo reacting quickly to poke the ball home after some calamitous goalkeeping by Mads Hermansen from a corner.

By the hour it was 5-1, Chalobah smashing in an effort which saw West Ham’s supporters leave in their droves and those that remained boo their side with a passion so desperately missing from their team.

West Ham rallied but wasted three decent chances, but Estavao should have made it 6-1 from a sensational Reece James pass as Maresca’s men cruised to a first Premier League win of the season.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto (James 69), Chalobah (Fofana 69), Tosin, Cucurella (Hato 69); Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao (Gittens 77), Joao Pedro, Neto; Delap (Andrey Santos 62).

Subs not used Jorgensen, Slonina, Acheampong, Essugo