Chelsea come back from two down to rescue point

Chelsea 2 Tuanzebe (OG, 46′)

Sancho (79′)



Ipswich 2 Enciso (19′)

Johnson (31′)



Chelsea mounted a second-half comeback to rescue a point against Ipswich Town that moved Enzo Maresca’s side back into the Champions League places.

An Axel Tuanzebe own goal and a superb strike from Jadon Sancho spared the blushes after the hosts had gone 2-0 down.

Chelsea dominated the opening exchanges, and Nicolas Jackson hit the post from close range early on before Levi Colwill saw a header saved well.

But Ipswich took the lead when they hit the Blues on the counter against the run of play. George Hirst slipped the ball to Ben Johnson, who burst into the box and cut back for Julio Enciso to finish.

Enciso then turned provider as he crossed for Johnson, who headed in to double the away side’s lead on the half-hour mark. The goal was given after a lengthy check for offside.

Chelsea were booed off the pitch at half-time, as fans vented their frustrations towards the team and boss Maresca.

The Blues flew out of the blocks after the break, and pulled one back within 30 seconds of the restart.

Tuanzebe put into his own net under pressure from Marc Cucurella, who was waiting to tap home after Noni Madueke sent the ball into the six-yard box.

Chelsea then pressed for an equaliser, but found chances hard to come by, until substitute Sancho curled in a fantastic effort with just over 10 minutes to go.

A corner was played short to the winger, who looped a superb effort into the top corner after taking up a position near the edge of the box.

The hosts, well on top in the closing minutes, drove towards the Ipswich goal with wave after wave of attack, but were unable to find a winner against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Chalobah, Tosin (Gusto 45), Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke (Sancho 67), Palmer, Neto; Jackson (Nkunku 86).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, James, Acheampong, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, George.







