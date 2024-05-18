Chelsea clinch fifth consecutive WSL title

Chelsea thrashed Manchester United 6-0 to clinch a fifth successive Women’s Super League title.

The Blues’ thumping away win at Old Trafford on the final day of the season – in manager Emma Hayes’ final match in charge – meant they finished above Manchester City on goal difference.

Chelsea began the day top of the table but level on points with City and aware that a big win might be needed to avoid being pipped to the title should City win heavily at Aston Villa.

City won 2-1 but their hopes seemed over by half-time, when Hayes’ side were already four up.

It was the perfect farewell for Hayes, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 12 years at the helm and now departs to manage the United States’ women’s side.

Mayra Ramirezscored scored twice and there were also goals for Johanna Rytting, Kaneryd, Sjoeke Nusken, Melanie Leupolz and Fran Kirby.







