Chelsea boss Tuchel explains Mendy’s absence for Tottenham clash



Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Edouard Mendy’s absence against Tottenham is because of a knock the keeper suffered against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It means Kepa Arrizabalga is in goal for Chelsea against their London rivals, with back-up keeper Marcus Bettinelli on the bench.

Blues boss Tuchel explained: “Edou got a huge hit and we tried everything in the last days but he never felt fully comfortable in diving and getting another hit on it.







“Yesterday in training we decided if a miracle doesn’t happen overnight, then Kepa will play.”

There are five Blues changes from last week’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

As well as the change in goal, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta return at the expense of Trevoh Chalobah, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Subs: Bettinelli, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James.







