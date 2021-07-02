Chelsea boss Hayes signs new contract

Manager Emma Hayes has signed a contract extension at Chelsea.

The 44-year-old led her side to another Women’s Super League title last season – the 10th major trophy won by Chelsea in her nine seasons at the helm.







Hayes said: “Everyone knows what this club means to me.

“The work we’ve done together over the last nine years has been hugely rewarding, full of growth of the women’s game, accompanied with winning, which is one of the club’s key values.

“I really look forward to keeping building on the successes we’ve already achieved and I’m delighted to have extended further.”







