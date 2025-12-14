Chelsea boost WSL title hopes by seeing off Brighton

A glorious individual Sandy Baltimore strike set Chelsea on the way to a 3-0 victory over Brighton, keeping the reigning Women’s Super League champions in the hunt for another title.

The French international showed great control, footwork, and intent as she cut in from the left, beat two players and found the far corner with a delightful curling strike just before the break.

And, soon after the interval, for the second time in five days, Chelsea were the beneficiaries of a spectacular headed own goal as they doubled their lead.

Catlin Hayes was the unfortunate culprit this time – following the example set by Roma’s Valentina Bergamasch in midweek – heading powerfully past keeper Sophie Baggaley from close range as she attempted to nod a dangerous Erin Cuthbert over the bar.

Sam Kerr teed up the third, pulling the ball back with precision for Alyssa Thompson to find the bottom corner with a fine first-time finish.

Chelsea remain six points behind leaders Manchester City, who thumped Aston Villa 5-1?, with the shock 1-0 home defeat against Everton the Blues’ last league game looking increasingly costly.

But the performance against Brighton will have given heart that Sonia Bompastor’s side can close the gap.

A one-sided first half saw Chelsea in complete control. Brighton were forced back into their own half and struggled to deal with the away team’s movement, one-touch passing and energy.

Lauren James dragged one effort wide and was then narrowly off target with a much cleaner striker from wide on the left that just eluded Aggie Beever-Jones at the far post, and Keira Walsh struck the post from the edge of the box

Seagulls keeper Sophie Baggaley also made two stunning stops, firstly to tip Baltimore’s fierce rising strike over the bar and then block Thompson’s close-range header with a brilliant reaction stop following an inswinging James cross.

But just as it seemed another frustrating half of WSL football was going to end goalless for the Blues, French international Baltimore’s moment of brilliance brought a 1-0 lead, and palpable relief to boss Bompastor and the majority of the fans at Broadfield Stadium.

With the nerves partially settled, the Hayes own goal and Thompson’s tidy finish sealed a well-deserved win.

Wieke Kaptein, Thompson, Kerr and the impressive Ellie Carpenter could all have added to the goal tally in the second period but Baggaley continued to shine for the home side.