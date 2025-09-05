Chelsea begin WSL title defence with win over Man City

Chelsea began the defence of their Women’s Super League title by beating Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Aggie Beever-Jones netted the opener from close range after being set up by summer signing Ellie Carpenter, who had an excellent debut.

Maika Hamano slotted in Chelsea’s second midway through the second half and they saw the game out after Niamh Charles’ own goal gave City hope.

It was an impressive start to the campaogn by Sonia Bompastor’s side, who won the domestic treble last season and will be the team to beat again.

The home fans were further cheered by new signing Alyssa Thompson being introduced to them before kick-off – and Sam Kerr being on the bench after 20 months out with a knee injury.