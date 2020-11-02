Chelsea beaten by Man City in Youth Cup final

Chelsea lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final.

Marcel Lewis scored both goals at St George’s Park for the Blues, who were appearing in the final for the eighth time in nine years.







Lewis opened the scoring after chasing Tino Livramento’s ball forward.

But City were level by half-time courtesy of James McAtee’s goal and Morgan Rogers put them ahead early in the second half.

Lewis’ deflected strike hauled Chelsea level but Cole Palmer bundled in the winner for City from close range with seven minutes remaining.

Myles Peart-Harris missed a great chance to equalise when he headed wide of the target in the final seconds.







