Chelsea beaten by Arsenal in Women’s League Cup final

Chelsea’s hopes of a quadruple were ended by a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in the Women’s League Cup final.

Stina Blackstenius’s goal four minutes from the end of extra time at Molineux won the trophy for the Gunners.

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum was carried from the pitch on a stretcher near the end of normal time after collapsing. She was later said by her club to be in a stable condition and talking.

Chelsea thought they taken the lead on 21 minutes through Mayra Ramirez’s 25-yard strike.

However, VAR established that Erin Cuthbert had controlled the ball with her arm in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.








