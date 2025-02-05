Chelsea beat West Ham to reach another Women’s League Cup final

Chelsea beat West Ham 2-0 to reach their sixth consecutive League Cup final.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd opened the scoring in the 20th minute at Kingsmeadow and Sjoeke Nusken (pictured) doubled the lead nine minutes later.

New signing Keira Walsh made her first start since her recent arrival from Barcelona.

The Women’s Super League leaders remain unbeaten in their 22 matches since Sonia Bompastor took over as manager.

They will face either Arsenal – who have beaten Chelsea in the past two finals – or Manchester City in the final at Derby’s Pride Park stadium next month.







