Chelsea beat Spurs to stay on course for WSL title

Ten-player Chelsea came from behind to pick up a vital three points against Spurs, a 3-1 win keeping the champions’ bid to retain the Barclays FA Women’s Super League title on track.

Despite a fast start, the visitors fell behind through a Sophie Ingle own goal – but got their own slice of luck with the equaliser.

Guro Reiten’s spliced cross ended up in the net to bring Emma Hayes’ side level but they lost goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, before the break to a straight red card.

Despite their numerical handicap, they rallied superbly. Sam Kerr headed home 19 minutes from time, Jessie Fleming’s 20-yard effort right at the death adding a final gloss.

Kerr signalled Chelsea’s intentions early, drawing an excellent reaction save from Tinja-Riikka Korpela, but they were dealt a sucker punch minutes later.

Molly Bartrip’s corner swung through to the back post before fizzing back into the six-yard area, Berger stranded.

The unfortunate Ingle didn’t react quickly enough, the ball cannoning off her shins to put the hosts in front. Chelsea’s reaction, though, was swift.

Guro Reiten nipped past Ashleigh Neville and as she raced towards the penalty area, she attempted a cross which was mishit. It went straight over Korpela, bringing the tie to life.

Berger was then shown a straight red card by referee Lisa Benn after jumping into Rachel Williams, the Spurs forward having nipped the ball past her.

Showing outstanding resolve and no little quality, Chelsea rallied.

Millie Bright struck a clean effort just over the crossbar, Kerr then denied by a brave block from Korpela.

Spurs had their moments, Jessica Naz lashing into the stand when she had a clear sight at goal.

Heading into the final quarter, Kerr rose highest to nod home Jonna Andersson’s lofted delivery, giving the south Londoners something to cling onto.

And they did so in style, Fleming belting in just before the final whistle to drive the visiting support into delirium.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said: “That was so much fun. I think the game had everything and it didn’t surprise me.

“I know the pitch is a leveller, and you can’t legislate for it. I said to them at half-time don’t talk about it, I don’t want to know about it. And how about we get our foot stuck in, because I didn’t think we did that first half.

“The corner that goes in, in all the years I’ve been in, I’ve never seen that go in against us. It’s going to happen. The goal we scored, that’s your little bit of luck I guess and even though I thought aggression wise they were on top of the game, then there’s the red card.

“It was a game changer in that we went down to ten, and it was a game changer because we actually improved.

“We agreed, together, at half-time how we were going to deal with the second half, including in and out of possession and at re-starts. And I thought that was the game-changer, what we did tactically.

“I think in crisis my team does really well and rarely in the last few years when we’ve been in crisis have we gone under. I thought that was an amazing, amazing display of courage, confidence, conviction – all those things you cannot understate.”

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com







