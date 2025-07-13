Chelsea beat PSG to win Club World Cup

Chelsea won the Club World Cup by beating European champions Paris St-German 3-0 in the final in New Jersey.

All the goals came in the first half, with Cole Palmer scoring twice before recent signing Joao Pedro netted his third goal in two appearances for the Blues.

Palmer got the opener by pouncing on a loose ball after Malo Gusto’s shot was blocked and firing into the bottom corner of the net from near the edge of the penalty area.

And Palmer made it 2-0 with an almost identical strike on the half-hour mark to put Chelsea in control.

He then turned provider to set up Joao Pedro, who coolly dinked the ball over keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Their opponents were better in the second half but Enzo Maresca’s side defended well and were comfortable winners.

PSG ended the match with 10 men after the 85th-minute sending-off of Joao Neves for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Neves was initially given a yellow card but was shown a red following a VAR check.

It was a great night for Chelsea but, on a less positive note for them, Enzo Fernandez appeared to pick up a hamstring injury before going off in the second half.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; James (Dewsbury-Hall 77), Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez (Santos 61), Neto (Nkunku 77); Joao Pedro (Delap 67).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina, Acheampong, Anselmino, Sarr, Adarabioyo, Lavia, George, Guiu, Jackson.