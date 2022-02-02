Chelsea beat Man Utd to reach another Women’s League Cup final

Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 to reach the Women’s Continental League Cup final again.

The Blues, winners of the competition for the past two seasons, scored three times in 13 first-half minutes in a semi-final they largely controlled.

Pernile Harder’s wonderful individual goal put them ahead and Jessie Fleming headed in the second.







Vilde Boe Risa pulled a back for United but Jess Carter restored Chelsea’s two-goal advantage before the interval.

United ended the match with 10 players after goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley was red-carded for a crude challenge on Sam Kerr with 10 minutes remaining.

Hayes said: “I really enjoyed it. I knew it was coming. I’ve seen the growth of this group since Christmas and I think this squad is going from strength to strength.

“It was the togetherness of everything – the way we pressed, the way we sat in. I thought it was such a dominant display from us.

“I thought tonight’s performance reminded me of Chelsea of old in how we dominated physically. Our football is getting better. That’s the pleasing thing with finding solutions in the right moments.

“We’re solving problems. They executed the game plan to perfection tonight. My only disappointment is we conceded a goal when I don’t think we looked like conceding all night.”

