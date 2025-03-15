Chelsea beat Man City to win Women’s League Cup

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 to win the Women’s League Cup and remain on course for a quadruple.

Mayra Ramirez scored an early opener at Derby’s Pride Park ground for the Women’s Super League champions and leaders.

And after Aoba Fujino’s equaliser for City, a 77th-minute own goal by Yui Hasegawa restored Chelsea’s lead.

They remain unbeaten under manager Sonia Bompastor, who has presided over 26 wins from 28 matches in charge since taking over from Emma Hayes.

Chelsea, beaten in three successive League Cup finals before this triumph, are still in the Champions League and FA Cup as well as being eight points clear at the top of the WSL with six matches remaining.







