Chelsea beat Everton to close gap in WSL

Erin Cuthbert’s long-ranger was the pick of the goals as Chelsea moved to within two points of the top of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League table with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton.

Chelsea were out of sight by half-time, with Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten and Curthert all scoring before the half-hour mark and they are now on Arsenal’s coattails at the top of the table.

The Blues also have a game in hand and on this form will be tough to stop as they chase more silverware.







The Toffees were without Anna Anvegaard, so good at the weekend against Leicester, and star players Toni Duggan, Kenza Dali and Sandy MacIver were left on the bench.

But Chelsea wasted no time in breaking the deadlock and it was too easy from an Everton point of view. Sophie England crossed for Kerr to steer her glancing header into the far corner.

And from then, Chelsea took over. Minutes later the ball fell to Reiten on the edge of the penalty area, she struck a crisp shot that took a deflection into the roof of the net.

Kerr almost glanced another header in in the early stages, as Chelsea continued to dominate and Pernille Harder curled a shot straight at Courtney Brosnan. Harder then crossed for ex-Liverpool star Niamh Charles to head into the side-netting.

It was no surprise when the third goal went in. Without being closed down, Cuthbert let fly from range. Brosnan managed to get a hand on it but the power of the strike took the ball into the net.

Chelsea showed no signs of their troubles off the park and would have appreciated an evening that must have felt like a training match for them at times.

Hanna Bennison and Danielle Turner came closest for the Toffees who improved after the break but never looked like troubling Chelsea keeper Zecira Musovic.

