Chelsea beat Celtic again in Women’s Champions League

Lucy Bronze, Wieke Kaptein and Eve Perisset scored as Chelsea maintained their 100% record this season by beating Celtic 3-0, reaching the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals with two matches to spare.

Sonia Bompastor’s perfect start as Blues boss always looked likely to continue after two first-half goals at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, top of group B and having come from behind to beat Celtic 2-1 in Scotland last week, went ahead through Bronze’s second-minute volley.

Kaptein headed in the second midway through the second half and Perisset added a late third from the penalty spot after Bronze’s cross had been handled by Shannon McGregor.







