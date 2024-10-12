Chelsea beat Arsenal to go top of WSL

Champions Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium to go top of the Women’s Super League after the first three matches of the season.

Mayra Ramírez’s overhead kick and Sandy Baltimore’s back-post header from Lauren James’ cross put the visitors two up.

Caitlin Foord fired in from an awkward angle to pull a goal back for Arsenal shortly before half-time but the Blues held out in the second half.

There was a late scare for Chelsea, though, when Katie McCabe’s cross was volleyed against the underside of the bar by Stina Blackstenius.







