Chelsea Are Leading West London’s Push Towards Club-Owned Streaming Platforms

Football clubs are having to adapt to some major changes in the way people first discover them, as many fans nowadays are used to being introduced to things online first. Chelsea and many others have already tapped into the booming social media trend, and now they’re seeking to replicate streaming platforms.

The Netflix effect has spread far and wide through entertainment, and Chelsea now has their own CFC+ streaming platform. This will help it reach a much wider fanbase online and will inspire other clubs to follow suit.

Football Entering the Age of Entertainment Platforms

It makes a lot of sense for Chelsea to enter the age of streaming platforms, as these are now found almost everywhere throughout the entertainment industry. Netflix was one of the early pioneers, giving its subscribers access to a vast catalogue of films and television series all in one place. Other streaming services like HBO Max and Prime Video followed suit, and these sites have evolved into sprawling entertainment hubs.

The same thing has been seen in the casino online market, where players are faced with bustling platforms that span everything from slots to live casino games. There are many football-related titles too, such as Football Roulette Live and Big Football Bonus, proving that people who use these platforms are interested in the sport too.

Chelsea have decided to tap into this way of providing entertainment with CFC+, which is being marketed as a sort of Netflix for content related to the West London club. Subscribers will be able to get access to loads of exclusive content, along with live action and interviews.

CFC+ Could Be a Huge Boost for Chelsea’s Fanbase

One of the greatest functions of CFC+ is that it will allow Chelsea to market themselves directly to their fans, and viewers all over the world can feel a part of the magic that those inside Stamford Bridge on matchdays experience.

It also allows the club to give people more than just the entertainment on matchdays. Many modern football fans want more than those 90 minutes on a matchday, and expect regular access to training clips, interviews, documentaries, academy coverage, and behind-the-scenes material.

CFC+ means that Chelsea don’t have to rely on broadcasters or social media platforms to reach their fans, and they can have a direct relationship through the platform. It gives them way more control and provides viewers with something that feels authentic.

Other West London Clubs Are Moving in the Same Direction

Chelsea are currently leading the way, but they aren’t the only West London club trying to crack the streaming era. Brentford, Fulham, and QPR have all developed digital services that give supporters access to videos, interviews, highlights, live audio, and other club-related material.

These services may not be as extensive as Chelsea’s, but they are steps in the right direction. Clubs must adapt to changes in entertainment to ensure that they reach as many people as possible.

It’s no surprise that, as one of the biggest clubs in London, Chelsea are leading the way with the move towards streaming platforms. Hopefully, CFC+ will be a great success, and others can learn from it.