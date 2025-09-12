Chelsea agree signing of striker Emegha

Chelsea have agreed the signing of Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha from partner club Strasbourg.

The 22-year-old will spend another season with the French club – which is also owned by Chelsea’s owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital – and then join the Blues next summer.

Emegha has been given a seven-year contract by Chelsea. Several other European clubs were also interested in signing him.

He scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.