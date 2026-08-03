Chelsea agree sale of Chalobah to Como

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell Trevoh Chalobah to Italian club Como.

The transfer for the 27-year-old defender is worth an initial £25.5m, with a potential further £5m in add-ons.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the Serie A outfit, who are now moving to finalise the deal following extended negotiations.

As an academy product, Chalobah’s departure represents a profit under financial fair play rules, taking total player sales at Stamford Bridge this summer to around £160m.