Chelsea agree deal to sign Rogers from Villa

Chelsea have agreed a club-record £117m deal to sign England attacker Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old is set to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, which includes an option for a further year.

He is scheduled to undergo a medical on Monday following his return from international duty at the 2026 World Cup.

The transfer will make Rogers the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, eclipsing the £107m paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

It also represents a new transfer record for an English player, surpassing the £116m fee Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this summer.

The move provides a significant addition to the squad for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso as he shapes his team ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Rogers scored 21 goals in 85 league appearances during his time at Villa and is regarded as one of England’s standout emerging players.