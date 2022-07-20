Charlotte v Chelsea: Sterling a sub, Batshuayi starts

Raheem Sterling is set to make his Chelsea debut in their pre-season friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina – but he starts on the bench.

Michy Batshuayi is among those named in the starting line-up. Emerson Palmieri is expected to operate as a left-sided centre-back.







Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy, James, Silva, Emerson; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Batshuayi. Pulisic.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chalobah, Colwill, Sarr, Gallagher, Mount, Sterling, Havertz.







