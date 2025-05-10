Champions Chelsea beat Liverpool and complete WSL season unbeaten

Champions Chelsea created history by becoming the first team to complete a Women’s Super League season unbeaten as Annie Beever-Jones’ stoppage-time goal gave them a 1-0 win against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor’s side have won 19 and drawn three of their 22 league matches in her first season since replacing Emma Hayes.

They have chalked up 60 points on the way to the club’s sixth consecutive title.

Liverpool managed to frustrate them but Beever-Jones fired home after being set up by Ashley Lawrence.

“It is difficult to describe my feelings and emotions,” said Bompastor.

“Times fly and when you reflect, I feel like I only came a few weeks ago and now the league is done.

“A lot of credit to my players and also my staff because we had a really good season in the league. Everyone behind the scenes are really important.”