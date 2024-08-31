Chalobah’s loan move to Palace confirmed

Trevoh Chalobah has completed a season-long loan move to Crystal Palace from Chelsea.

The deal was agreed in the final hours of the transfer window and the necessary paperwork submitted before Friday night’s deadline.

Defender Chalobah, 25, was not in Blues head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans and is among several senior players who have been training away from the first-team squad.

“I’m delighted to join an ambitious club like Crystal Palace,” he said.

“I know some of the boys in the squad well and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them in front of the amazing support at Selhurst Park.”







