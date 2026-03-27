Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has insisted the Italian club have “no fear” of losing Cesc Fabregas.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who spent four and a half years at Stamford Bridge, has been touted as a possible replacement for Liam Rosenior.

Blues head coach Rosenior has faced criticism, with his side having lost four matches in a row.

Fabregas, meanwhile, has been a revelation since taking over at unfashionable Como.

They are currently fourth in Serie A, leading the likes of Juventus and Roma in the battle for a Champions League place.

That has inevitably led to speculation that Fabregas, 38, could be poached by another club – Roma have also been linked with him.

But, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Ludi said: “There is total harmony between Cesc’s ambitions and those of the club.

“As long as nothing happens that we cannot control, we will go forward together. Given what we can offer him, as of today we have no fear that he will leave us.”