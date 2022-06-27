Cech leaves Chelsea as Boehly continues overhaul

Petr Cech has quit his role as Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor, following chairman Bruce Buck and sporting director Marina Granovskaia out the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

His decision to move on comes despite being asked to stay by new co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly who last week announced the club’s new board of directors following his takeover of the Blues from Roman Abramovich.







Cech, who took on the role three years ago after ending his playing days at Arsenal, ends a relationship with Chelsea stemming back to 2004 when he was signed by Jose Mourinho.

The move comes just days after club record signing Romelu Lukaku was allowed to leave to join Inter Milan on loan just 10 months after leaving the Italian giants in a £97.5m move.

“It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years,” Cech said.

“With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.

“I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Boehly, who has persuaded Granovskaia to stay on board until the transfer window closes on August 31, said he was sorry to see the club great walk away.

“Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family,” Boehly said.

“We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community.

“We wish him the best.”







