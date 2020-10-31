Burnley v Chelsea line-ups: Silva back and Werner a sub as Lampard makes changes



Thiago Silva starts for Chelsea and Reece James gets the nod at right-back, while Tammy Abraham is up front.

It means Timo Werner is among the Blues substitutes, as are Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.







Jorginho also makes way, with Christian Pulisic returning to the side.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Pulisic, Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Jorginho, Werner, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor, Stephens, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Richardson, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Thompson.







