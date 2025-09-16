Buonanotte replaces injured Essugo in Chelsea’s Champions League squad

Chelsea have added Facundo Buonanotte to their Champions League squad in place of the injured Dario Essugo.

Buonanotte was recently signed on loan from Brighton and Uefa’s squad limits meant he was not initially included in the Blues’ squad for the tournament.

However, Uefa has since introduced a provision enabling clubs to make changes if players suffer injuries.

And with Essugo having been sidelined by a thigh injury which required surgery, Buonanotte has been drafted in.

Buonanotte made his full debut for Chelsea in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side will begin their Champions League campaign with a match away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening.