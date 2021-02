Chelsea youngster Jack Wakely has completed a loan move to Brighton.

The 20-year-old attracted interest from a number of clubs and has been keen to get some first-team experience.

And Brighton, who signed Tariq Lamptey from the Blues a year ago, have taken him for the rest of the season.

He will initially play for the Seagulls’ development side.

Wakely’s Chelsea contract is due to expire this summer.

See also: Brighton looking to snap up Chelsea youngster Wakely