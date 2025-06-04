Bright withdraws from selection for Euros

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has made herself unavailable for selection for this summer’s European Championships.

The 31-year-old defender recently withdrew from this month’s Nations League squad, citing burnout as a reason.

And Bright will not be involved in the Euros, having posted a statement on social media admitting she was “not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically.”

“As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my team-mates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team,” Bright added.

Bright has played 88 times for England and was captain in the 2023 World Cup final when they lost to Spain.

She made 36 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season, helping them win a domestic treble of the Women’s Super League, FA Cup and League Cup.