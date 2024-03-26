Brentford star Toney scores on full England debut

Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored on his full England debut as Gareth Southgate’s side drew 2-2 with Belgium in a friendly at Wembley.

Toney won and converted a 17th-minute penalty to equalise after Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring.

It was Toney’s first goal for his country and continued his superb record from the spot – it was his 29th successful penalty from 31 taken.







Aston Villa’s Tieleman’s restored Belgium’s lead and England rescued a draw with Jude Bellingham’s leveller in the final seconds.

Fulham’s Timothy Castagne was also in the Belgium side, while England’s line-up included Ben Chilwell, whose Blues team-mates Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer were left on the bench by Southgate.







