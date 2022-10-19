Brentford and Chelsea play out goalless derby

Brentford 0 Chelsea 0

Bryan Mbeumo spurned a glorious chance to give Brentford a win over a much-changed Chelsea team as the two sides played out a goalless draw.

Mbeumo’s free header straight at Kepa in the second half was the closest either side came to finding a winner, with Blues boss Graham Potter opting to leave Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang out of his starting line-up.

The best chances of the first half came Brentford’s way, with Ivan Toney twice denied with his head by two reflex saves from Kepa, although David Raya was also forced into a smart low stop by Cesar Azpilicueta’s strike from distance.

And Brentford should have taken the lead early in the second half when Mads Roerslev’s right-wing cross found Mbeumo a few yards from goal, but the forward headed straight at the in-form Kepa.

Raya was later forced into saving from from substitute Carney Chukwuemeka’s powerful drive in injury-time as both sides took a point.

Brentford: Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Janelt (Ghoddos 90′), Jensen (Dasilva 72’) , Onyeka (Baptiste 59’), Henry, Mbeumo (Wissa 72’), Toney

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher (Kovacic 16’), Mount (Chukwuemeka 61’), Cucurella (Pulisic 61’), Havertz (Aubameyang 81’), Broja (Sterling 61’)







