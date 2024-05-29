Bompastor confirmed as new Chelsea manager

Sonia Bompastor has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager.

Bompastor, 43, has left French club Lyon to take over as boss of the Women’s Super League champions. She has signed a four-year contract.

She replaces Emma Hayes, whose 12-year spell in charge recently ended with a record fifth consecutive WSL title – the 14th major trophy of her reign.

Hayes left the Blues to become manager of the United States women’s team.

Former France captain Bompastor took over at Lyon in 2021, led them to Women’s Champions League success the following year and won three successive league titles.

Her assistant coaches at Lyon, Camille Abily and Theo Rivrin, are expected to join Bompastor at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s general manager Paul Green said: “Sonia’s vision, coaching philosophy and winning mentality made her the outstanding candidate.

“She is a world-class coach with a proven track record of success on the biggest stages that will instantly command respect from the dressing room.”







