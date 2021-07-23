Chelsea confirm James deal as Blundell joins Man Utd

Chelsea have completed the signing of Lauren James from Women’s Super League rivals Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is the younger sister of Chelsea and England defender Reece James.







In a separate deal, United have signed Hannah Blundell from Chelsea.

James, who was previously with Chelsea, has signed a four-year contract.

“It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six,” she said.

“To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma and the rest of the group is a good feeling.

“I’m excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet all the fans at Kingsmeadow when the new season kicks in.”

James, an England Under-19 international, scored 22 league goals for United in just 40 appearances and bolsters an already impressive Blues attack.

England defender Blundell, who has spent her entire career with the Blues, has signed a two-year contract with United.

The 27-year-old has won three England caps, having made her international debut in 2018.

Blundell told United’s website: “I’m really excited to be joining this great club and I’m looking forward to being part of the journey with this team.

“I believe Manchester United can be successful and win trophies, and I will do everything I can to help bring success to the club.”







