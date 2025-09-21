Beever-Jones’ winner continues Chelsea’s perfect WSL start

Aggie Beever-Jones’ goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win at home to Leicester and continued the Women’s Super League champions’ 100% start to the season.

For the third WSL game in a row, Beever-Jones opened the scoring – and her seventh-minute opener at Kingsmeadow proved to be enough to secure the points.

Chelsea have won all of their first three league matches of the season and once again look like the team to beat.

Beever-Jones coolly lifted the ball over keeper Janina Leitzig, who then kept Leicester in the game by producing saves to deny Erin Cuthbert and Keira Walsh.

The Foxes did go close to equalising when Rosella Ayane hit the bar.

Before kick-off, a minute’s silence was observed as a tribute to former Chelsea manager Matt Beard, who died on Saturday at the age of 47.

Fans applauded and chanted Beard’s name in the 47th minute of the match.