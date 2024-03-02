Bees boss Frank ‘very proud’ after derby draw

Thomas Frank was “very proud ” following Brentford’s hard-earned point in a 2-2 west London derby draw against Chelsea.

The Bees now sit 15th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone.

They recovered from going a goal down in the 35th minute to a fine header by Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson with a leveller through Mads Roerslev four minutes after-half time.

A spectacular overhead volley by Yoane Wissa looked like securing victory for Brentford, only for Axel Disasi to head home from close range with eight minutes left of an entertaining clash.

“I would have loved three points but it was a relatively even game in terms of chances,” said Bees boss Frank.

“I am very pleased with the players’ response. Today it was impressive. When we got promoted Chelsea won the Champions League and to play with seven key players out as we battered them in the second half was extremely impressive. I am a very proud head coach today.

“The way the players spoke up at half-time was incredible. I say it many times but this is a very unique group of payers. The players will fight, I will fight and the coaching staff will fight. This was a proper Brentford performance.

“We need players for different scenarios but today everyone performed very well. It was a very even first half but in the second half we were completely on top until they scored.”

Brentford’s next task is away to title-chasing Arsenal next Saturday.

Frank kept forward Neal Maupay on the bench until late on, preferring Wissa, but the Dane insists he needs everyone to contribute between now and the end of the season.

“We need everyone in the team and Neal deserves massive credit for everything he’s done,” added Frank.

“Neal’s link-up play and ability to press is a little bit different (to Wissa). We are the best high pressing team in the league so we need everyone. We are going in the right direction.”







