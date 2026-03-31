Barcelona move would be ‘hard to turn down’ for Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has said it would be “hard to turn down” a return to his former club Barcelona.

The Chelsea defender, 27, was with Barca as a youngster and made one first-team appearance for the Catalan club.

He has since established himself in the Premier League, for Brighton and now with Chelsea, and as Spain’s first-choice left-back.

Speaking to Spanish media, Cucurella was asked about a potential return to the country and said: “Spain is always Spain. It is where I grew up and you always think about going back.

“But I would [prefer to] leave it for a few years down the line. I am very happy here and it is a great life experience.”

It has become commonplace during international periods for non-English players to face questions in their native countries about their future.

Asked about Barcelona, Cucurella said: “It is clear if that situation did arise, it is hard to turn down, but I would have to consider it in the end.

“It is not just me, I also have to think about my family and together we would have to decide what’s best for us.

“As I have said before, right now I am not thinking about that. If it comes, it will come, and we will see what decision is made.”