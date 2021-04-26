Azpilicueta is ‘everything Chelsea means’ – Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to captain Cesar Azpilicueta, describing him as “everything Chelsea means”.

Azpilicueta, who will turn 32 this summer, has made more than 400 appearances for the club during nearly nine years at Stamford Bridge.







He has faced stronger competition for a place this season, largely because of the emergence of Reece James.

But boss Tuchel still regards him as a key player both on and off the pitch.

“He’s fantastic and I want him to be on the pitch,” said Tuchel.

“He’s a fantastic captain and a fantastic sports guy – everything Chelsea means.

“He’s humble, he’s a fighter and he does everything to win.

“He’s a true, true professional with the mentality of a water carrier. He helps everybody on and off the pitch.”

Tucel deployed Azpilicueta as a wing-back in the win at West Ham having recently used him as a right-sided centre-back.

“Azpi is open to anything once he sees we have a reason to do it,” Tuchel explained.

“He’s very excited to be involved a bit more offensively and he’s very reliable.”







