Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed a new two-year contract.

There has been uncertainty over the Spaniard’s future for some time, with Barcelona keen to sign him.

But boss Thomas Tuchel has made it clear he wants him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta, who turns 33 later this month, has been at Chelsea for 10 years.

He has made 324 Premier League appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling is wanted by QPR.