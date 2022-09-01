Aubameyang completes Chelsea move as Gilmour joins Brighton

Chelsea have completed the signing of former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

Former Gunners skipper Aubameyang, who was frozen out of Arsenal last January after falling out with boss Mikel Arteta, joins after just six months at the Camp Nou.







Meanwhile, Chelsea have sold midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton.

Gilmour, who starred for Scotland in Euro 2020, endured a disappointing season on loan at Norwich last year and had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

His departure is the second transaction of the summer between Brighton and Chelsea, with Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella moving to London from the south coast in a £60m deal last month.

Brazilian winger Kenedy has also left the club, completing a move to Spanish side Real Valladolid on a five-year deal, having spent a series of loans away from the club he joined in 2015.







