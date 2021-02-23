Brilliant Giroud goal gives Chelsea first-leg win against Atletico

Atletico Madrid 0 Chelsea 1 69' Giroud

Oliver Giroud’s spectacular overhead kick gave Chelsea a fantastic win in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The goal – Giroud’s 11th of the season – was initially disallowed for offside but after a long delay it was awarded after VAR established that the ball had come off Atletico’s Mario Hermoso before reaching the Frenchman.







Chelsea’s victory and away goal leaves them in a strong position going into the second leg on 17 March.

But they will be without Mason Mount and Jorginho, who are suspended after picking up yellow cards in Bucharest.

The game was played in the Romanian capital rather than Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium because the Spanish government have placed restrictions on arrivals from countries affected by new coronavirus variants.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, having won six and drawn two of their eight matches – conceding just two goals in the process – since he took over as Blues boss.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi (James 80), Jorginho, Kovacic (Ziyech 74), Mount (Kante 74), Alonso, Werner (Pulisic 86), Giroud (Havertz 86).

Subs not used: Kepa, Caballero, Zouma, Chilwell, Emerson, Gilmour, Abraham.







