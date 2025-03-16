Arsenal consign Chelsea to another away defeat

Arsenal 1 Merino (20′)

Chelsea 0

Mikel Merino’s first-half goal was enough to consign Chelsea to their fourth consecutive away league defeat.

Merino’s flcked header at the near post from Martin Odegaard’s corner beat keeper Robert Sanchez and looped into the far corner of the net.

The error-prone Sanchez was unconvincing again – shortly before the goal he gave the ball straight at Gabriel Martinelli, who was unable to finish.

Chelsea, without Cole Palmer, who missed the game because of a minor injury, struggled to create clear-cut chances.

They almost equalised, though, when Arsenal’s former Brentford keeper David Raya spilled Marc Cucurella’s shot and was grateful to see the ball drop wide.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Lavia 82), Fofana (Gusto 86), Badiashile (Adarabioyo 86), Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Nkunku (Dewsbury-Hall 76), Sancho (George 76), Neto

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Acheampong.







