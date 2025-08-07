‘Anything can happen’ amid doubts over Jackson’s Chelsea future

Enzo Maresca admits “anything can happen” amid doubts over Nicolas Jackson’s future.

Chelsea have signed forwards Rory Delap and Joao Pedro this summer – and could let Jackson go if a sizeable offer is made.

Manchester United and Newcastle are among clubs to have been linked with the Senegal international striker.

Asked about Jackson at a news conference on Thursday morning, head coach Maresca said: “Nico is okay. When the transfer window is open, unfortunately, or fortunately, anything can happen, so this also involves Nico’s situation at the moment.

“Two new strikers arrived – Joao and Liam – so we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Blues defender Levi Colwill has picked up an injury in training and could miss the start of the new season.