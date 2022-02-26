Abramovich says he is handing over control of Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is handing control of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation.

Members of the UK parliament have this week argued that the Russian billionaire should not be allowed to own Chelsea because of his his alleged links to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

It comes after Russia president Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.







In a statement, Abramovich said: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

More to follow.








