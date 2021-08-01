Abraham’s goal gives Chelsea pre-season win over Arsenal

Tammy Abraham, linked with a move to Arsenal, scored against them to give Chelsea a 2-1 win in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz put the Blues ahead in the first half with a cool finish after being set up by Timo Werner.

And Abraham restored the lead less than two minutes after Granit Xhaka headed in an equaliser midway through the second half.







The striker gratefully accepted Hector Bellerin’s wayward pass and slotted past Gunners keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal were denied an equaliser when Joe Willock’s shot was adjudged to have not crossed the line after bouncing down off the underside of the bar. Replays suggested a goal should have been given.

Chelsea’s pre-season campaign continues with a home match against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Chelsea: Mendy (Kepa 62), Chalobah, Zouma (Sarr 45), Rudiger (Sterling 45), Hudson-Odoi (Barkley 62), Kovacic (Drinkwater 45), Loftus-Cheek (Kante 62), Pulisic (Baba 62), Ziyech (Batshuayi 62), Havertz (Zappacosta 45), Werner (Abraham 45).







