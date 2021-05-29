‘A tough choice’ – Tuchel explains team selection against Man City

Thomas Tuchel says he decided to start with Kai Havertz in the Champions League final against Manchester City because he wanted some extra aerial presence.

Havertz got the nod to support Timo Werner in attack for Chelsea, who are looking to become European champions for the second time.







“We’ve gone for a little bit of height,” Blues boss Tuchel explained.

“Timo and Kai are a good couple together up front – good team-mates with a good feeling for each other.”

Havertz was preferred to Christian Pulisic, while Mateo Kovacic also had to settle for a place on the bench. Tammy Abraham was again left out of the squad completely.

Tuchel said: “I told the guys we have some disappointing news now because I have to choose from 23 and a starting 11.

“But we need 15 or 16 today to finish this game hopefully in a positive away.

“With Christian Pulisic, it’s a tough choice to leave him out, but he’s very strong from the bench.”







