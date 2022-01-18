Brighton v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea drew 1-1 with an impressive Brighton side at the Amex Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Could do little about Brighton’s equaliser after Adam Webster was left unmarked to power home Alexis Mac Allister’s corner. Made a fine save to tip away a deflected Mac Allister effort. Not really tested otherwise despite Brighton’s dominance.









Hakim Ziyech: 6

Overshadowed by outstanding Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella, who beat him time and time again down the Chelsea right. Did score his side’s only goal with a deflected effort that crept past the hand of Robert Sanchez in his only contribution of note.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

Found life hugely difficult against the pace and movement of Danny Wellbeck, who dovetailed superbly with Cucurella. Then was tormented further by his replacement Leandro Trossard when he was introduced from the bench. Will feel relieved Brighton have no cutting edge to match their enterprising approach.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Made a couple of crucial blocks in the box but will be disappointed by Webster rising unmarked to power home the equaliser.

Thiago Silva: 6

Battled hard against Brighton’s mobile attack but was beaten for pace on more than one occasion. Used all of his experience to produce one vital block tackle late in the game to thwart a late Brighton attack.

Marcos Alonso: 5

Tormented for 76 minutes by the outstanding Tariq Lamptey and must have been the happiest man in the stadium when the former Chelsea youngster was substituted. But then also struggled against his replacement Solly March.

Jorginho: 5

Had no impact on the game and was overrun throughout by the excellent Steven Alzate, who dominated the midfield battle along with Jakub Moder.



N’Golo Kante: 7

Chelsea’s best player. While others around him had no answer to the pace and mobility of Brighton he was usually in the right place to win a tackle or play the right pass and try to kick-start a stuttering attack.

Mason Mount: 5

Another anonymous performance. Had little or no influence on the game aside from taking free-kicks and corners. Overshadowed by the impressive Mac Allister.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5

Offered no threat down the Brighton right as Lamptey outshone his former academy team-mate.

Romelu Lukaku: 5

Had a good chance to put Chelsea in front on 72 minutes but saw his weak shot pushed wide by Sanchez. Well marshalled by the Brighton defence on a night when he saw little service although he should be doing more to fashion his own chances.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Was an improvement on Jorginho when introduced 12 minutes from time. Neat and tidy but should have done better with a shot from the edge of the box that flew way over the bar late on.

Timo Werner: 5

Worked manfully to try and stem the threat of Cucurella but to little avail. Didn’t offer much going forward after coming on for Ziyech.

Kai Havertz: 6

Didn’t have time to make any real impact.







