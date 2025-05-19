1905: The Chelsea FC podcast – Cucurella, what a fella

Thank fudge for that.

A moment of magic from Reece James and Marc Cucurella kept Chelsea’s Champions League hopes alive in a massive Friday night win at The Bridge against Man Utd.

In this episode we talk clean sheets, redemption arcs and relief.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.