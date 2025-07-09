1905 podcast: World Cup finalists – Chelsea could make history

Chelsea are in another final – and this one could make history.

In this episode, Chris and Joe react to a statement semi-final win that showcased everything fans have been desperate to see: intensity, identity, and a squad playing like they believe.

They talk Joao Pedro magic, Enzo leadership, and the rising swagger of a team growing together.

There’s praise for Gusto, concerns over Caicedo, and a new level of excitement for what this group could become.

Plus: Fahad sends in his on-the-ground voicenote from MetLife Stadium in New York, where 70,000 fans watched Chelsea put in a serious shift under the sweltering sun.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.