1905 podcast: What is the Club World Cup really telling us about Chelsea?

Chelsea lose to Flamengo – but that’s only part of the story.

In this episode, Chris and Joe reflect on the strange summer rhythm of the Club World Cup, assess what we’re learning about the squad, and ask whether this tournament could actually hurt our chances next season.

There’s frustration at Jackson’s red, questions over Gusto’s role in the system, and a deeper worry about right-back and goalkeeper.

Plus, early thoughts on how the season’s opening fixtures could shape everything – and why a fast start might be more important than ever.

This podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms – including the 1905 Podcast website.

Meet the Hosts

Chelsea fans Joe Kevin and Chris Sheen have been going to Stamford Bridge for more than 30 years.

For the past three years, they’ve been exchanging voicenotes on everything from the highs in Porto to the lows of Potter.

Each week, this podcast takes you inside those unfiltered thoughts on all things Chelsea, sharing their view from Gate 13 of the Matthew Harding Stand.